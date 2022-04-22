Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets In Game 3

Jordan Poole spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday evening.

The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening when they won 118-113 on the road in Colorado.

Jordan Poole has been the rising star of the entire playoffs so far, and in Game 3 he had 27 points, which tied Steph Curry for a team high.

The former Michigan star was drafted by the Warriors in the first-round in 2019, and has burst into a star this season.

After the win on Thursday, Poole spoke to the media.

The Warriors and Nuggets will play Game 4 on Sunday, and if the Warriors win they will sweep the series 4-0.

The Nuggets made the second-round of the playoffs last year, but got swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, who went onto make the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have now lost seven straight playoff games dating back to that series with the Suns.

Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award in 2021, and is one of the finalists to win it again in 2022.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the playoffs since 2018-19 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Therefore, this is Poole's first time in the playoffs as a pro, which makes his performances even more impressive.

Related stories on NBA basketball