Publish date:
Jordan Poole's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
Jordan Poole has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Jordan Poole has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Poole had been in health and safety protocols, and now he is out due to conditioning.
He has missed the team's last five games.
Coming into the game, the Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 27-6 after knocking off the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas.
They are 8-2 in their last ten games, and also 16-2 in 18 games at home this season.
