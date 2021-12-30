Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Jordan Poole's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game
    Jordan Poole is expected to play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening in Colorado.
    The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are playing in Colorado on Thursday evening, and the matchup is the second time this week that the two teams will play. 

    They both played each other in their last game, and the Nuggets came away victorious 89-86. 

    The win advanced the Nuggets to 17-16 on the season in 33 games, and the Warriors fell to 27-7 in 34 games (but are still the top seed in the Western Conference and tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA). 

    On Thursday, the Warriors are expected to have Jordan Poole back, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Poole had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the team's last six games.   

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    Jordan Poole's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

