    December 11, 2021
    Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday
    Jordan Schultz reported that Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been keeping himself in good shape. The All-Star guard has yet to play this season due to the vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
    On Friday, Jordan Schultz reported positive news about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from Shultz's Twitter account.  

    Shultz reported that a league told him this: “He’s kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He’s been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs.”

    That should be good news for Nets fans if he were to be able to play this season for them. 

    The news should also entice other teams to keep an eye on him if the Nets would trade him, because when Irving is on the floor there aren't many players better than him in the world. 

    Irving is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center due to the vaccine mandate in New York City, and while he could be a part-time player, the team announced before the season that they would not allow him to be with them until he could be a full-time participant. 

    The Nets are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-8 record in their first 25 games, all of which are obviously without Irving playing. 

    Kevin Durant has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, and while James Harden has not shot the ball as well he usually does, he has still been running the offense very well. 

    The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks last season in Game 7.  

