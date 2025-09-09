Josh Giddey Deal Sparks Look at Bulls’ Promising Free Agency Future
The Chicago Bulls are investing big in Josh Giddey.
The veteran guard will enter the 2025-2026 NBA season with a brand-new four-year deal.
via @ShamsCharania: Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN.
Following the re-signing of Giddey, NBA insider Bobby Marks took a look at the Bulls’ financial situation after agreeing to terms on a new deal with Giddey.
With the way the Bulls’ roster is constructed, they are set up to be in a great position to make some notable moves during next summer’s free agency.
via @BobbyMarks42: Updated with Josh Giddy signing in Chicago. The Bulls have over $80M in expiring contracts and are in a position to have significant cap space next offseason.
Just five players have a guaranteed salary in place for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
The 24-year-old Patrick Williams is set to make another $18 million for at least two more years after the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Isaac Okoro, who is also 24, will see a slight salary bump, going from $11 million this upcoming season to $11.8 million. Jalen Smith is owed $9.4 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season, and the rookie Noa Essengue will earn a reported $5.7 million during his second season.
Outside of the guaranteed contracts, the Bulls have two team options for next year. The former first-round pick Matas Buzelis could earn $5.7 million. Based on his standing within the organization, the Bulls are likely to pick that up. The 21-year-old Julian Phillips has a $2.4 million team option on the table as well.
Chicago will be scouting the right fit alongside Giddey for next season and beyond. With cap space coming their way, the Bulls will have the funds to potentially help them shake their status as borderline Play-In contenders.
At just 22, Giddey has four seasons under his belt. He spent three of those years playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his final season with the Thunder, Giddey appeared in 80 games. He produced 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
During his first season with the Bulls, the veteran guard made 47 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.