Josh Giddey is Chasing NBA Legend Scottie Pippen in Bulls History
Josh Giddey is thriving in his second season with the Chicago Bulls.
Although the Bulls took on a loss on Sunday night against the New York Knicks, it was just their first defeat after starting the season undefeated for nearly two weeks. In addition to the impressive record, the Bulls watched their major offseason investment climb a notable franchise leaderboard with his latest showing.
Josh Giddey added his eighth triple-double in Bulls history. He’s chasing the Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan.
via @UnderdogNBA: Most triple-doubles in Bulls history:
Michael Jordan - 28
Scottie Pippen - 15
Josh Giddey - 8
Giddey beat out the former NBA veteran Joakim Noah, who achieved seven triple-doubles during his 572-game run with the Bulls during his playing days.
The veteran guard achieved those eight triple-doubles in just 76 games with Chicago. He’s the only players in Bulls history to have at least three triple-doubles in under 100 games with the team.
Giddey entered the NBA in 2021 as the sixth-overall pick. He can from the Adelaide 36ers overseas, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent three seasons with the Thunder, starting in every one of his appearances over that stretch.
When the Thunder reached the 2023-2024 season, Giddey saw the court for 80 games. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 6.4 rebounds, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 33 percent from deep. Two summers ago, the Bulls acquired Giddey by sending Alex Caruso to the eventual champions.
During his first season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down 37 percent of his threes. Giddey hit the free agency market as a restricted player. The Bulls came to the table with a major offer of $100 million over four years.
Ahead of Sunday’s action, Giddey has pushed his production up a notch. In 32.6 minutes of action through five games, the veteran guard has posted averages of 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. He was shooting at a 48 percent clip from the field and 45 percent from beyond the arc.
Seeing the court for 38 minutes against the Knicks, Giddey notched 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain 5-1, tied for first with the Philadelphia 76ers.
