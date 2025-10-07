Josh Giddey's Contract Might be Key to Blazers Star's Negotiations
The Portland Trail Blazers have an important decision to make regarding Shaedon Sharpe.
Entering the final year of his rookie-scale deal, Sharpe and the Blazers have had “initial” discussions regarding an extension, which would prevent him from becoming a free agent next summer.
So far, those talks have not resulted in a done deal, despite landing in the $90 million range, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer.
via The Stein Line: I've been told that the Blazers' initial extension to Shaedon Sharpe landed in the four-year, $90 million ballpark. But when I speak to various team strategists, more often than not I hear an expectation that the bouncy swingman will ultimately command a Giddey-esque deal in the four-year, $100 million range. If not higher.
What Could Shaedon Sharpe’s New Deal Look Like?
If Giddey is the future contract comp for Sharpe, then the young veteran could be seeing a salary within the $25 million range. According to Spotrac, Giddey’s deal doesn’t include a salary increase over time. He doesn’t carry an option, which isn’t always the case for players who sign notable extensions.
Sharpe and the Blazers are running short on time to get an extension done before the league’s new season begins. If Sharpe and the Blazers don’t knock out a new deal, the young veteran will have an opportunity to hit the free agency market as a restricted player.
Considering the Blazers were already willing to go as high as $90 million, according to the report, there seems to be a strong chance Portland’s front office would be prepared to match an offer sheet if something doesn’t get done before free agency.
Last season, Sharpe wrapped up year three in the NBA with 72 appearances. He started in a career-high 52 games. The young veteran shot 45 percent from the field, producing 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
At this point, Sharpe has appeared in 184 games, averaging 27.7 minutes on the court. Throughout his career, he has posted averages of 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Comparing production, Giddey’s first season with the Chicago Bulls included averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in 70 matchups.
Sharpe and Giddey play two different positions, so their value to their respective organizations is slightly different. However, Sharpe is clearly viewed as a core piece for a rebuilding Blazers team that wants to start turning things around soon. Therefore, some big money might be coming his way.