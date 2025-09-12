Josh Hart Shows Support for Knicks’ NBA Free Agent Pickup
Landry Shamet isn’t guaranteed to play with the New York Knicks next season, but it’s safe to say that one of the team’s latest signings has earned a stamp of approval from the standout, Josh Hart.
Shortly after it was reported that Shamet landed a contract to return to the Knicks, Hart took to social media to celebrate, expressing happiness for the veteran sharpshooter.
via @joshart: YEA LAN!
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet stays with the Knicks for his 8th NBA season.
Shamet, 28, has spent several months on the free agency market waiting for the Knicks to call.
When reporters caught up with Shamet earlier this week, it was revealed that Shamet never left the New York market. He’s been in town working out and waiting for his next opportunity. That opportunity is coming in New York. Now, it’s up to Shamet to keep it in motion.
When the veteran out of Wichita State signed with the Knicks for his second run, he landed a deal that isn’t guaranteed. Similar to last year, Shamet’s future with the Knicks will depend on how he performs throughout training camp and the preseason.
Shamet appeared in 50 games for the Knicks last season. He came off the bench for every matchup and averaged 15.2 minutes per game.
The veteran produced 5.7 points per game, while knocking down a career-high 46 percent of his shots from the field. He also made 40 percent of his threes.
When the Knicks competed in the playoffs, Shamet had the opportunity to play in 11 games, seeing the court for 7.5 minutes per game. The veteran made 45 percent of his shots from the field and drained 47 percent of his threes, averaging just 2.4 points per game.
Hart and Shamet entered the NBA around the same time. Hart was in the league first, getting selected 30th overall out of Villanova. He started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. That stint was followed by runs with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Shamet’s career started with the Philadelphia 76ers after they selected him 26th overall in 2018. The veteran guard had runs with the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and the Washington Wizards before ending up in New York.