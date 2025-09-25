Josh Hart Takes Rare Stance in Today’s NBA
Josh Hart can’t always be taken too seriously. The New York Knicks’ forward tends to joke around a lot with the media and on his personal social media accounts.
As expected, he earned some laughs during his press conference for the 2025-2026 NBA season. When discussing his role for the year under the first-year Knicks coach Mike Brown, Hart poked fun at the idea of coming off the bench.
“If I don’t start, I’ll probably ask for a trade and go somewhere else,” Hart said.
He went on to explain that while he believes he’s a starting-caliber player in the NBA, he’s ready to embrace whatever role comes his way for the greater good of the championship-hopeful Knicks.
“I had the best year of my career last year, but that’s in the past. I think I’m a starter in the league. I think I deserve to be a starter in the league, but at the end of the day, it’s what’s best for the team,” Hart added.
Under former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Hart started all 77 games he played last season. The veteran guard shot efficiently from the field by knocking down 53 percent of his field goals. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
Last season was the most starts of Hart’s career. Since arriving in New York, he started in just 43 games across two seasons, leading up to the 2024-2025 run.
Playing for Brown, Hart is unsure about whether he’s coming off the bench or not. Either way, he claims it won’t affect his approach or level of buy-in.
“I think it would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand a start and all that kind of things. Whatever Mike wants to do, or doesn’t want to do, I’m cool with. Time will tell what that is, but I’m going to figure it out how I’m going to figure it out,” Hart finished.
As long as Hart is satisfied with his role, there’s a small chance the Knicks would consider moving on from the nine-year veteran. Not only was Hart productive and at his best one season ago, but he’s a stellar locker room presence for the team.
The Knicks are likely to be in the market as buyers this year if they feel like they need to make changes. Since the changes would be small, Hart’s chances of being floated as a candidate are slim. Some NBA players might see that role change as a demotion, leading to a trade demand. Hart takes a different kind of stance.