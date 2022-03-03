Skip to main content

WATCH: Jrue Holiday's Incredible Game-Winner Against The Heat

Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat played a thrilling game in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and the Bucks came away victorious on their home floor with a 120-119 win.       

Jrue Holiday made the game-winning shot, and the exciting sequence can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

The Bucks improved to 38-25 (in the 63 games that they have played) with the win, and they are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

The Heat fell to 41-22 with the loss, but they still remain as the top seed in the east. 

The two teams have had several battles in the playoffs over the last few seasons, and most recently the Bucks swept the Heat in the first-round last year. 

