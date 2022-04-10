Skip to main content
Bucks News: What? $306,000 For 8 Seconds Of Playing Time

Jrue Holiday checked into Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers to meet a bonus in his contract.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Jrue Holiday only played eight seconds. 

By playing eight seconds he met his contract bonus of $306,000 for playing in 67 games this season (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-30 record in 81 games played.  

It's a well deserved bonus for Holiday, because the veteran guard helped lead them to winning the 2021 NBA Championship last season.  

