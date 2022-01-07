Skip to main content
Big News About The Status Of Jrue Holiday For Bucks-Nets Game

Big News About The Status Of Jrue Holiday For Bucks-Nets Game

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for Friday's game in Brooklyn between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for Friday's game in Brooklyn between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, but for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Bucks are coming off of a loss to the Toronto Raptors 117-111, but are still the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-15 record in 40 games. 

As for the Nets, they come into the game with a 24-12 record in 36 games, and are the second seed in the east.

The Bucks beat the Nets in the second round of the playoffs last season.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16422020_168388303_lowres
News

Big News About The Status Of Jrue Holiday For Bucks-Nets Game

33 seconds ago
USATSI_17463505_168388303_lowres
News

Watch RJ Barrett's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Celtics

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Steph Curry Saving A Woman From Getting Hit By A Basketball

4 minutes ago
USATSI_15031501_168388303_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_15055949_168388303_lowres
News

Photos Of Rajon Rondo At Cavs Practice

1 hour ago
USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

1 hour ago
USATSI_16377056_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_16309722_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Announced That They Have Waived A Former All-Star

1 hour ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

6 hours ago