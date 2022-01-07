Big News About The Status Of Jrue Holiday For Bucks-Nets Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Bucks are coming off of a loss to the Toronto Raptors 117-111, but are still the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-15 record in 40 games.

As for the Nets, they come into the game with a 24-12 record in 36 games, and are the second seed in the east.

The Bucks beat the Nets in the second round of the playoffs last season.

