Jrue Holiday's Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening, but one of their best players is on the injury report with an illness, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (illness) listed probable Wednesday."

Since he is listed as probable, he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

The former All-Star is averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest to start the season.

He is also one of the best defenders in the league and is averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

The Bucks enter the night as the best team in the NBA to start the season.

They are 6-0, which has them as the only undefeated team left.

The six wins have come against the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Pistons.

In 2021, Holiday helped the Bucks win the NBA Championship, and last season they lost in Game 7 of the second round.

They are expected to be a contender for the title once again this season.

As for the Pistons, they are 2-6 in their first eight games of the season.

They beat the Golden State Warriors on Sunday but lost to the Bucks 110-108 on Monday.

Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and this season they are once again expected to miss the NBA Playoffs.

That being said, they have talent on the roster, such as 2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham and 2022 fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey.