Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Raptors Game

The New York Knicks are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon, but for the game they will be without their All-Star forward.

Julius Randle has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The Knicks are 17-19 in 36 games this season, and after starting out the season 5-1, have gone just 12-18 in the 30 games since.

They are coming off of a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma on Friday, and are 5-5 in their last ten games of the season.

However, they are an impressive 10-8 in 18 games on the road.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game 15-17.

Related stories on NBA basketball