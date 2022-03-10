Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Knicks Beat The Mavs

The New York Knicks crushed the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Wednesday evening by.score of 107-77 to win their third straight game.

Julius Randle, who had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, spoke to reporters after the game and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

Prior to three straight wins on the road over the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Mavs, the Knicks had been on a seven-game losing streak.

They are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 28-38 in 66 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are gaining ground in the standings as they are only 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot.

