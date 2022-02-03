Watch Julius Randle And Desmond Bane Get Into A Scuffle During A Timeout
Julius Randle and Desmond Bane got into a scuffle during a timeout in the New York Knicks loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The New York Knicks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-108 on Wednesday night, and during the game Julius Randle and Desmond Bane got into a scuffle during a timeout.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.
The Knicks lost 120-108, and have fallen to 24-28 in the 52 games that they have played so far this season.
They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 36-18 record in 54 games played on the year.
In their most recent ten games they have gone 6-4.
Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.
