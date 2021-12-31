Big News About The Status Of Julius Randle

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Thunder Game On Friday
    Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Thunder Game On Friday

    The New York Knicks announced that All-Star Julius Randle has entered health and safety protocols, and is out for their game on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Randle and the Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 94-85 on Wednesday evening in Michigan to advance to 17-18 on the season.  

    Julius Randle had five points, ten rebounds and five assists in the game.  

    On Thursday, the Knicks announced that Randle has entered health and safety protocols, and will miss the team's game on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

    The announcement from the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the PR twitter account. 

    The Knicks went 41-31 last year, and then began this season 5-1 in their first six games, but have struggled since the hot start.  

    They are back on the rise though, and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games, and are currently on a three-game winning streak after beating the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Pistons. 

