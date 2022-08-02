Former 2017 First-Round Pick Signs With New Team Overseas

Skip to main content

Former 2017 First-Round Pick Signs With New Team

Justin Patton, who was drafted No. 16 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2017, has agreed to a deal with Cholet Basket in France.

Coming out of Creighton University in 2017, Justin Patton was a lengthy one-and-done near seven-footer that had a lot of potential heading into the NBA.

Seeing his draft stock rise ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, Patton ended up going 16th overall to the Chicago Bulls, who immediately traded his draft rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that involved All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine.

Playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets over a four-year span, Patton just could not find a home in the NBA and is now heading overseas to continue his professional playing career.

On Tuesday, Cholet Basket in France announced that they had officially signed Justin Patton to a one-year deal.

TRANSLATION: “CHOLET BASKET is pleased to announce the signing of the American interior Justin Patton for one season.”

This past year, Patton did not play in the NBA and instead played for Hapoel Eilat in the Israeli Premier League. In Israel, the 25-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21 total games.

During his time in the NBA, Patton only ended up playing in a total of 22 games over the course of four different seasons. He spent a lot of time in the NBA G League, as Patton played in 83 total G League games from 2017-2021.

Never really finding his footing at the NBA-level, Justin Patton seemed to find some success in Israel this past year and will look to further prove himself in France playing in the French LNB Pro A league.

Other notable names who have played with Cholet Basket include Rudy Gobert and Chandler Parsons. 

