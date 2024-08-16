Kahleah Copper Reps Sky in Return to Chicago , Drops 29 Points in Mercury Win
Kahleah Copper wanted to show Chicago respect when she walked into Wintrust Arena on Thursday night. And then she proceeded to demolish her former team as a member of the Phoenix Mercury.
Copper arrived in Chicago and walked into Wintrust Arena wearing her old Sky jersey. The team traded her to Phoenix in February. While she still has a lot of respect for the city and the team, the former WNBA Finals MVP made them regret that decision on Thursday.
Copper couldn't be stopped Thursday night, dropping 29 points on the Sky while knocking down 12-of-19 shots from the floor. She also had three assists and two rebounds, leading the Mercury to a dominant 85-65 road victory.
It was the first of three meetings between the Sky and Mercury. The two teams will play again on Sunday, Aug. 18 and on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Here are some of the highlights from her return to Chicago:
"I thought it would be cool. To come back when I wanted to come back, and y’all know I like to get dressed," Copper said of her outfit. "So, I thought I could put something together. Looked good and to be able to rep the city at the same time.”
Copper was a member of the Sky from 2017-23, winning a WNBA championship in 2021 with the franchise. She was also named Finals MVP that season.
Copper is enjoying a stellar 2024 campaign. She's averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor. The WNBA veteran was also a member of the United States Women's National Team, bringing an Olympic gold medal back from Paris.
Thursday was just the first game in a busy weekend for the Mercury. Phoenix will play the Indiana Fever on Friday night in Indianapolis before returning home to host the Sky on Sunday.