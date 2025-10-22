Karl-Anthony Towns' 10-Year NBA Opener Streak Could End
For the first time in his NBA career, Karl-Anthony Towns could miss his team’s season opener.
Ahead of the New York Knicks’ first matchup of the year against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Towns was reportedly dealing with a quad issue. He seemed to be on pace to play, but now the Knicks reportedly have serious doubts.
via @ShamsCharania: Development: New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns has been downgraded to doubtful to play in tonight's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Towns has a quad strain and there's increased pessimism today for his status tonight. The Knicks are also without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Josh Hart (lumbar) to start the new season.
Throughout the majority of his career, Towns has been quite healthy. Through his first three NBA seasons, he played all 82 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The veteran didn’t miss his first game until February of the 2018-2019 NBA season. At the time, he was ruled out due to a personal matter. While he did miss time that year, he still managed to play in 77 games.
During his tenure with the Timberwolves, Towns appeared in 573 games across nine years. He averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Towns shot 52 percent from the field and 39 percent from three throughout his successful stretch with the Timberwolves.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Knicks took a big swing and acquired Towns. He ended up playing in 72 games during his debut season. In the regular season, Towns put up 24.4 points per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 12.8 rebounds per game, along with 3.1 assists.
During the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals run, Towns appeared in all 18 games. He averaged 21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. The superstar big man shot 48 percent from the field and drained threes at a 35 percent clip.
The Knicks haven’t officially ruled out Towns for the team’s opener, which keeps the chances of the streak remaining in place alive. However, as the day progresses and tip-off time inches closer, Towns’ chances of playing seem to be dwindling, which is an unfortunate situation for the Knicks, who have a tough matchup against the Eastern Conference’s top seed from last year.
Soon, the NBA will see if Towns’ 10-year streak will increase to 11 or snap.