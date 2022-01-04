Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Timberwolves-Clippers Game
    Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Timberwolves-Clippers Game

    Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing their second straight game in Los Angeles on Monday evening (they lost the night before to the Lakers), and this time they will be facing off against the Clippers.  

    For the game, they will be without one of their best players.   

    Karl-Anthony Towns has missed the team's last five games due to health and safety protocols, and on Monday he will miss his sixth straight game. 

    The status of Towns for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Timberwolves come into the game with a 16-20 record in 36 games this season, and they are 5-5 in ten games this season. 

    They've recently had a lot of players out due to health and safety protocols. 

    As for the Clippers, they come into the game 19-18 record in 37 games this season. 

