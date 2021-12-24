Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves-Jazz Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Salt Lake City to take on the 21-9 Utah Jazz on Thursday evening.

However, for the game they will be without several key players including two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns has been listed as out due to being in health and safety protocols (see tweet below from Timberwolves PR).

Towns sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The tweet from Towns said: "Can’t catch a f*%@ing break!"

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 15-16 record in their first 31 games of the season, and they had been on a four-game winning streak before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Tuesday evening.

The Jazz are 11-6 in 17 games at home this season.

