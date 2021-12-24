Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves-Jazz Game
    Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Salt Lake City to take on the 21-9 Utah Jazz on Thursday evening.  

    However, for the game they will be without several key players including two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.  

    Towns has been listed as out due to being in health and safety protocols (see tweet below from Timberwolves PR). 

    Towns sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The tweet from Towns said: "Can’t catch a f*%@ing break!" 

    The Timberwolves come into the game with a 15-16 record in their first 31 games of the season, and they had been on a four-game winning streak before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Tuesday evening.  

    The Jazz are 11-6 in 17 games at home this season. 

