Karl-Anthony Towns Lands Love From NBA Fans With Latest Honor
Before the New York Knicks make it to training camp to prepare for the 2025-2026 NBA season, the team’s All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns landed one of the highest honors a player could get.
Towns is a Hall of Famer at the University of Kentucky.
He joins a class that includes five other players in spots that include softball, women’s basketball, baseball, broadcaster, tennis, and football.
via @UKAthletics: Congratulations, UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Abbey Cheek-Ramsey (softball), Makayla Epps (women’s basketball), Doug Flynn (baseball/men’s basketball/broadcaster), Sonia Hahn (women’s tennis), Josh Hines-Allen (football) and Karl-Anthony Towns (men’s basketball) were inducted Friday night.
When Towns was officially inducted this weekend, the NBA superstar concluded his speech with a heartfelt moment, remembering his mother, Jacqueline Cruz.
When the tidbit of the speech was posted to social media, Towns received an outpouring of love and support from Knicks and NBA fans all around.
via @NBA_NewYork: "My mom obviously couldn't make it here today…I'm so happy she gets to see her son in this moment…Thank you to the Hall for showing her…momma knows best" –– Karl-Anthony Towns to his late mom Jackie as he's inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame
@CGallagherDM: I truly hope KAT knows how much Knicks fans love him. Without KAT the Knicks would be worse, and he proved that throughout the playoffs. Saved the Knicks against DET, did excellent work against INDY. I can’t wait to see him lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year
@Knicks4lyfe1: And people try to clown this man. He’s been thru more than most
@illicitescapist: He’s so sweet. And good with words.
@paphreek: A deserving honor for a wonderful human being!
@VidaWil85584790: Congratulations, She’s definitely Proud
Towns attended Kentucky during the 2014-2015 NCAA season. When he fired up his college run, Towns was a five-star recruit who was heavily viewed as a top 10 prospect.
During his freshman season at Kentucky, Towns started and appeared in 39 games. Seeing the court for roughly 21 minutes per game, Towns produced 10.3 points per game, on 57 percent shooting from the field. He knocked down 25 percent of his threes and 81 percent of his free throws. In addition to his scoring, Towns averaged 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
via @JackPilgrimKSR: Karl-Anthony Towns met with the team today and shared some advice: "Not many people get to call themselves a Kentucky Wildcat," he told KSR. "... I just wanted them to understand that it is one of the biggest honors you’ll receive in life."
@J2KK87: I’ll never know how people can hate on Karl
@kisskiss2017: That was beautiful congratulations Karl-Anthony Towns!
@Impe32526Sarah: Beautiful! Congrats to Kat, we love you.
@kjsturr: first class superstar
@peanutbuttahhh: They could never make me hate you KAT
Towns’ short-lived college stint ended with All-SEC honors, an SEC Freshman of the Year award, and second-team All-American honors. He entered the 2015 NBA Draft and became the No. 1 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Towns spent all but one of the first 10 seasons of his NBA career with the Timberwolves. Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Timberwolves shockingly parted ways with KAT after he averaged 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
During his first season with the Knicks, Towns appeared in 72 games. He knocked down 53 percent of his field goals and 42 percent of his threes. The Knicks star averaged 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and a career-high 12.8 rebounds.