Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals What Michael Jordan Told Him

Karl-Anthony Towns played in his third All-Star Game on Sunday night, and recently he shared what Michael Jordan told him at the game.

The clip of Towns sharing what was said by Jordan can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

In addition to playing in the All-Star Game, Towns also won the NBA's Three-Point Contest on Saturday night.

He had been given the lowest odds to win by the betting markets, and a $100 bet on Towns to win would have paid out as high as $1,400.

The 2015 first overall pick is having an excellent season, and is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record.

