Skip to main content
Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening by a score of 116-95.    

All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 20 points and nine rebounds in the win, and on Saturday evening he tweeted out four photos from the game.   

The tweet from Towns can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The Timberwolves improved to 43-32 on the season in the 75 games that they have played, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

They are also a very impressive 25-13 in the 38 games that they have played at home this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17972750_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Ridiculous Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Viral Celebration After Nailing A 3-Pointer And Getting Fouled

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17149224_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Bold Viral Tweet About Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote Is Giving Fans Deja Vu

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17884396_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Rodriguez Put On His Instagram Story After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15452144_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago