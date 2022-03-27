Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs
Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening by a score of 116-95.
All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 20 points and nine rebounds in the win, and on Saturday evening he tweeted out four photos from the game.
The tweet from Towns can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Timberwolves improved to 43-32 on the season in the 75 games that they have played, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are also a very impressive 25-13 in the 38 games that they have played at home this season.
