Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Play The Celtics
Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet before the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, and before the game All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet.
The post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 18-19 in the 37 games that they've played on the road.
