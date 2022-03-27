Skip to main content
Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Play The Celtics

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Play The Celtics

Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet before the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics.

Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet before the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, and before the game All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet.   

The post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.   

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 18-19 in the 37 games that they've played on the road. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17955654_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Play The Celtics

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17909471_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Updated Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17637519_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_16088831_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Celtics Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_15319293_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Celtics Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17967103_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17407809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago