Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Brooklyn to play the Nets at Barclays Center on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Former All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable for the game with a tailbone injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games, but have won seven of their last nine game and have been on a roll.

As for the Nets, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games.

Even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games, James Harden and Kevin Durant have been able to keep them at the top of the standings.

