Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Clippers Game

Karl-Anthony Towns will play in Sunday night's preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.
On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play their third preseason game of the year when they face off with the Los Angeles Clippers in California. 

They are 2-0 after beating the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers in their first two exhibition contests.

For the game on Sunday against the Clippers, they will have All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns making his preseason debut.

Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight, Rudy Gobert will not, Chris Finch tells the media before tonight’s game"

The good news is Towns is playing, but the bad news is fans will not get to see Gobert play next to him. 

Over the offseason, the Timberwolves landed Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz, so the pairing of Towns makes up one of the best frontcourt duos in the league. 

Both players made their third All-Star Game last year, and Towns is elite on offense, while Gobert is a defensive specialist. 

Gobert made his debut for the Timberwolves on Thursday and put up five points, 12 rebounds and three assists in just 17 minutes of playing time. 

Whenever Towns and Gobert play next to each other for the first time, it will be must-see T.V. for fans of the NBA. 

The Timberwolves will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center. 

As for the Clippers, they come into the game 2-0 after beating RA'ANANA Maccabi and the Portland Trail Blazers in their first two exhibition contests.

