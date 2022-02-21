Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After Winning The Three-Point Contest

Karl-Anthony Towns won the NBA's Three-Point Contest on Saturday night. The final round came down to Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers).

Karl-Anthony Towns won the NBA's Three-Point Contest on Saturday evening, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star ironically had the lowest odds to win the event.

The final round came down to Towns, Trae Young and Luke Kennard.

After winning the tournament, Towns sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Tweet from Towns said: "I told ya..."

On the season, the All-Star is shooting over 40% from the three-point range on over five attempts per game.

Therefore, the fact that he was given the worst odds is puzzling.

The Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record in the 59 games that they have played.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He is also averaging 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball