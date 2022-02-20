Skip to main content

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After Winning The Three-Point Contest

Karl-Anthony Towns won the NBA's Three-Point Contest on Saturday night. The final round came down to Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers).

Karl-Anthony Towns won the NBA's Three-Point Contest on Saturday evening, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star ironically had the lowest odds to win the event.  

The final round came down to Towns, Trae Young and Luke Kennard.  

After winning the tournament, Towns sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.   

Tweet from Towns said: "I told ya..." 

On the season, the All-Star is shooting over 40% from the three-point range on over five attempts per game.   

Therefore, the fact that he was given the worst odds is puzzling. 

The Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record in the 59 games that they have played. 

Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. 

He is also averaging 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17726574_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After Winning The Three-Point Contest

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
News

NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

By Ben Stinar
10 minutes ago
USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The James Harden Trade

By Ben Stinar
30 minutes ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

By Ben Stinar
32 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
39 minutes ago
USATSI_17213709_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Tweeted 2 Questions On Saturday

By Ben Stinar
42 minutes ago
USATSI_17449593_168388303_lowres
News

Watch The Huge Dunk Myles Garrett Had In The Celebrity Game

By Ben Stinar
42 minutes ago
USATSI_17210383_168388303_lowres
News

The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Waiving This Player To Make Room To Sign A Former NBA Champ

By Ben Stinar
43 minutes ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Star Reportedly Robbed Of $1 Million Worth Of Stuff From His House

By Ben Stinar
44 minutes ago