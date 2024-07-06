Kate Martin 'Grateful' for Incredible Fan Support: 'I Don't Get It, Honestly'
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon might have to change Kate Martin's nickname from "Money" to "Modest." The WNBA rookie says she doesn't really understand how she was able to get so much fan support in her first season in the league.
Earlier this week, Martin met with reporters prior to the Aces' showdown against the Indiana Fever. That was a special game for Martin, who would be facing former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark for the second time in the WNBA.
Martin was asked about the fan support she's received since her arrival in Las Vegas. She provided a humbled response to all the excitement.
"I feel really grateful to be in the position I'm in. I honestly did not expect to have any fans when I came here. I had no expectations in that sort of way and I think fans liked that. I don't know," Martin said.
"I don't really get it, honestly. If I'm being honest, at the end of the day, I don't get it. But I feel super grateful for it. It gives me a little bit of confidence, it makes me feel good when I hear the fans cheer for me when I'm checking in. So, I really appreciate that."
Martin was selected in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Aces. She's played a key role off the bench for the two-time defending league champions early in her career.
Through the team's first 19 games, the rookie is averaging 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She's appeared in all but one game so far.
Not only does she get to play with one of the top teams in the WNBA, she also considers the fans the the best in the league.
"More than anything, it's a testament to the fanbase that Las Vegas has," Martin said. "We had a great fanbase at Iowa, yes, but Las Vegas people want to support the WNBA. They want to support their women's basketball team.
"We have football and hockey and women's basketball (in Las Vegas), and the fact that we get sold-out games and so many fans to come and cheer us on, doesn't matter what time of day it is or what day of the week, we're going to have fans that show up."