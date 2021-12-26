Skip to main content
    Here's What Kemba Walker Said After The Knicks Won On Christmas
    Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day.
    The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden 101-87 to advance to 15-18 on the season.    

    Kemba Walker had a triple-double with 10 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists.  

    The triple-double was the first time a player on the Knicks ever had one on Christmas (via EliasSports, see tweet below from Knicks PR).  

    Walker had been out of the Knicks rotation for an extended period, but since his return to action he has played sensational.     

    After the game on Christmas, the four-time All-Star spoke to reporters. 

    "It don't matter anymore at this point," Walker said after the game about previously being out of the rotation. "I just take it as a blessing. I think it was a blessing in disguise to be honest."

