Here's What C.J. McCollum And Jamal Murray Tweeted About Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks lost 124-117 to the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening.

However, Walker had an incredible night scoring 44 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and seven made three-pointers.

Therefore, other NBA players took notice, including C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

The tweet from McCollum can be seen embedded below.

McCollum's tweet said: "They was really giving KembaDNPs. Sick sick world. Keep serving brotha get 50 @KembaWalker"

Murray's tweet can also be seen embedded below.

Murray's tweet said: "Caged lion @KembaWalker"

The Knicks are now just 14-18 in 32 games this season after starting out the season 5-1 in their first six games.

As for the Wizards, they improved to 17-15 on the season.

