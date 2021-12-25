Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This
    Publish date:

    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

    Kemba Walker had a triple-double in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.
    Author:

    Kemba Walker had a triple-double in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.

    The New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first game of the day on the NBA's Christmas slate.  

    During the game, Knicks point guard Kemba Walker had a triple-double, and he is now the first player in the history of the Knicks to ever record a triple-double on Christmas (via EliasSports).  

    The significance of his performance can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.  

    The tweet from the Knicks said: "Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple double. (Carmelo Anthony, April 2012). He is the seventh player in NBA history, first since 2017 and first Knick to post a triple double on Christmas Day. @EliasSports"

    Walker had been out of the Knicks rotation for nearly three-weeks, but since returning to playing he has been sensational. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17204073_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_17407434_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17133975_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 2 Tweets James Harden Sent Out On Christmas

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_12181890_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Celtics-Bucks Christmas Day Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15513260_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Long Injury Report For Christmas Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Was This Not Called A Foul On Steph Curry's Shot?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game

    2 hours ago