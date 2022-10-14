Skip to main content
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived

According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker in a three-team trade over the offseason with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

However, the four-time NBA All-Star does not appear to be part of their current plans.

On Friday, Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, reported that the Pistons will "likely" waive him. 

Charania: "The Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The move will bring Detroit's roster to 15 guaranteed spots." 

At one point, the former UConn star was one of the best guards in the entire NBA. 

He began his career with the Hornets and signed with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2019.  

From 2017-2020, he made the NBA All-Star Game in four straight seasons (three with the Hornets and one with the Celtics). 

He also helped the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 season.  

He is no longer the player he once was and is coming off a season with the Knicks, where he averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in 37 regular season games.

Over 741 regular season games, his averages are 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

While he is no longer an All-Star caliber player, he could still be a good backup point guard. 

The NBA season begins on Oct. 18, so it will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up after the Pistons eventually waive him. 

