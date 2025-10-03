Kendrick Perkins Names a Team That Should Sign Russell Westbrook
Training camps across the NBA have started up, and something is different this year. Russell Westbrook is not on a roster, gearing up for the 2025-2026 season.
Will that change soon? There hasn’t been any indication that Westbrook is in talks with a new team lately.
However, the former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins believes that the Milwaukee Bucks should be giving Westbrook a call.
“From reports, the only team that showed interest was Sacramento,” Perkins said.
“Now the season has started and Russell Westbrook is not on a roster. Do I believe he should be? Absolutely. I think he should be on the Milwaukee Bucks right now. But the reality is, for the first time in probably 15 years, Russell Westbrook is not on a roster.”
Heading into training camp, Milwaukee’s roster is loaded with guards. When it comes to experience, five of the rostered players has at least five seasons in the NBA. Those players are Kevin Porter Jr, Gary Trent Jr, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, and Amir Coffey.
Over the past couple of seasons, the Bucks employed Damian Lillard as their top point guard, but an injury to the All-Star caused the Bucks to waive the veteran at the start of the offseason. Now, the Bucks will see a different backcourt in 20252-2026.
Westbrook isn’t in their current plans, but could that change? According to a recent report, Milwaukee’s front office leader, Jon Horst, made it clear that the roster is not set in stone at this time.
“Absolutely not,” Horst said in response to a question about the roster being finalized, according to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal.
“… I actually think we have 21 players that deserve a chance to be on an NBA roster, to be on our roster. … We were presented the opportunity as the offseason progressed to add some players that we thought were just too good to be true and really just great opportunities, and we’re going to let the guys play it out."
Nothing suggests the Bucks would go in the direction that Perkins believes they should, but for the time being, Westbrook seems like a logical option.
Last year, Westbrook played for the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in 75 games, starting in just 36 of those matchups. Averaging nearly 28 minutes on the court, he produced 13.3 points per game, along with 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds. In the playoffs, Westbrook came off the bench for 13 games, averaging 11.7 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.
The Sacramento Kings seemed likely to take Westbrook off the market. Now, they don’t seem as sure. As camps play out, and teams get a good look at their rosters, an opportunity could come up for Westbrook. Will it be in Milwaukee? Only time will tell.