Kenneth Faried Signs With Austin Spurs In G League

On Saturday, the Austin Spurs announced that they had signed former 2011 first-round pick Kenneth Faried, who is known for the seven seasons he spent with the Denver Nuggets.

Faried, 32, has not played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season when he played in a total of 25 games with the Houston Rockets, and he will now join the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliates of the San Antonio Spurs.

Following his time with the Rockets, Faried joined the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in China, followed by Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico and then CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Most recently, Faried played with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League last season, who are the affiliates of the Denver Nuggets. There, the veteran big man averaged 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in a total of 12 games.

Kenneth Faried spent eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in about 24.5 minutes per game. The veteran is still holding out hope that he will be able to make a return to the NBA.

In 2011, Faried was selected 22nd overall by the Denver Nuggets out of Morehead State and he immediately made an impact. Faried earned All-Rookie First Team honors.

Now with the Austin Spurs, Kenneth Faried will be looking to make an immediate impact in hopes of possibly earning a new NBA contract, either with the Spurs or another team around the league.

