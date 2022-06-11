Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

On Friday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry was outstanding scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.

After the win, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

"I think this is the strongest physically that he's ever been in his career," Kerr said of Curry.

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Monday night in San Francisco, California.

Both teams are now 1-1 at home.

