Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
On Friday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Steph Curry was outstanding scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.
After the win, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.
"I think this is the strongest physically that he's ever been in his career," Kerr said of Curry.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Monday night in San Francisco, California.
Both teams are now 1-1 at home.
