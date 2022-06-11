Skip to main content
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

On Friday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.   

Steph Curry was outstanding scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.  

After the win, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media. 

"I think this is the strongest physically that he's ever been in his career," Kerr said of Curry.     

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Monday night in San Francisco, California. 

Both teams are now 1-1 at home. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17886722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_12115407_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's One-Word Tweet During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Emoji Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_12143841_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18513769_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_18513134_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Miraculous Shot During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Steph Curry During Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513131_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry On Fire And Talking Trash

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15585335_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Tweets About Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago