Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Latest Loss

The Golden State Warriors lost 124-116 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, which is their fourth straight loss.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors fell from the second seed to the third seed in the Western Conference, and they have a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall, but still have a three-game lead over the Utah Jazz, who are the next closest team behind them.

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, they are seen as one of the contenders to win the NBA Championship this year.

Related stories on NBA basketball