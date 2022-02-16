Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Clippers
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.
The Golden State Warriors lost 119-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers in California on Monday night, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.
A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA with an impressive 42-16 record in 58 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are also 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and recently were on a nine-game winning streak.
However, the Phoenix Suns are quickly making it very difficult for the Warriors to move up in the standings.
The Suns have been on fire, and own a five-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.
