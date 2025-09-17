Kevin Durant Addresses Playing Timeline Ahead of Critical NBA Season
When it comes to retirement, Kevin Durant admittedly thinks about it every year.
At 36, Durant’s resume is Hall of Fame worthy. He could call it a career before debuting with the Houston Rockets, and he would go down as one of the best players of his era.
But Durant isn’t finished. He might’ve considered retirement following his run with the Phoenix Suns, but the star gets a fresh start with a Rockets team that is turning things around.
For the 2025-2026 NBA season, Durant will collect over $54 million. Barring any changes, Durant could be a free agent as early as 2026. The Rockets likely want to have Durant on the books beyond just one season, but the future is unclear as of now. Durant might keep up with his yearly thoughts of retirement, but he’s aiming for at least another three years.
“I [want to play] as long as I can,” Durant said recently.
“I mean, I haven’t put a number on it. I obviously think about retirement every year and think about what it be like. Who knows, man. Who knows … I don’t even want to think about it right now, but when people ask me these questions every day, I can’t help myself but think about it. I still enjoy going to the gym. I still enjoy that struggle of getting better every day and grinding as an NBA player. So hopefully it’s in my 40s, I can play until then.”
Before Durant made it to Brooklyn to join the Nets in 2019, many wondered if he could be the same player. At the time, Durant was recovering from an Achilles injury, which forced him to miss the entire 2019-2020 NBA season.
It’s safe to say Durant cleared the doubt. He played two full seasons in Brooklyn, split time between the Nets and the Phoenix Suns in 2022-2023, and then played two full seasons with the Suns over the past couple of years. Now, Durant is going into his first run with Houston.
At this stage of his career, Durant is still playing at a star-caliber level. In 62 games last year, the veteran made 53 percent of his shots from the field and 43 percent of his threes. He averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
Since the Rockets entered playoff contention last season, they hope that Durant is the final piece to help them land in championship contention. As long as the partnership looks as good on the court as it does on paper, Houston could have the future Hall of Famer for years to come.