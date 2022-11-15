Kevin Durant's Amazing Tweet About Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul

On Monday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Massachusetts.

During the second quarter, the three-time NBA All-Star got called for a technical foul.

He appeared to do nothing other than clap, which is not necessarily worthy of such a call.

The clip on Twitter is going viral, and fans cannot believe what happened.

One person who is in shock is 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar sent out a hilarious, viral tweet.

Durant: "Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing"

His post has over 25,000 likes in less than an hour.

The Celtics won the game 126-122, their seventh straight victory.

They are the hottest team in the league and are 11-3 in their first 14 games of the season.

Tatum finished his evening with 27 points, ten rebounds and one assist, while Jaylen Brown had 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

If the Milwaukee Bucks lose to the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics will be the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Thunder, they dropped to 6-8 in their first 14 games, and the loss snapped a two-game winning streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his phenomenal season, putting up 37 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block.

If he continues to play the way he has to start the season, the former Kentucky star will make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.