WATCH: Kevin Durant And Joel Embiid Exchange Words
Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged words during Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening, and during the game All-Stars Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged words.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The two teams made a massive trade last month that sent James Harden to the 76ers, and Ben Simmons to the Nets.
This was the first time the two teams have played against each other since the deal.
The Nets are now 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season, and are 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
They are currently the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.
