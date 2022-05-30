Skip to main content

VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Really Did That?

Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors for the Nets. Now, the Celtics (who beat the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference) are facing off with the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

In the summer of 2019, Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors. 

The two superstars teamed up to join each other on the Brooklyn Nets, which formed one of the best duos (on paper) in NBA history.  

However, the Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season, and this season they got swept by the Celtics in the first-round. 

People on Twitter have pointed out that Irving and Durant left the two teams that have now made the 2022 NBA Finals. 

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference. 

Therefore, the two teams that they left are thriving, while they were unable to win a game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The Nets will have a lot of questions to answer this offseason about the future of the roster and the coaching staff led by Steve Nash.  

