Kevin Durant And Patrick Beverley Had An Intriguing Twitter Exchange

On Tuesday morning, two very popular NBA stars had an exchange on Twitter that is going viral.

The Brooklyn Nets made a big announcement from General Manager Sean Marks about the future of Kevin Durant with the team.

37 minutes after that, Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet.

Sean Marks Via The Nets: "Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Beverley's tweet 37 minutes later: "Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang"

Durant responded to Beverley's Tweet and wrote: "#BLAMEKD"

Beverley then responded back to Durant and wrote: "Damn gang who said I was talking about u. I’m speaking of how it was done. Both sides need keep that private. But noted"

The NBA season begins in less than two months, so this was a fun little exchange to remember when the two face off next season.

Beverley is currently on the Jazz after being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves over the offseason.

In addition to the Timberwolves, he has also played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers over his career.