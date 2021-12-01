Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks
    Publish date:

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center and the game was an absolute thriller. 

    After the game, Kevin Durant who had 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists spoke to the media. 

    "I think every great scorer in this league has seen different schemes being thrown at them, especially when you've played deep in the playoffs like I have," Durant said postgame. "I'm still figuring out the balance of shooting over some of that stuff and making the correct play, and it's all a timing thing so that's the beauty of the game and that's why I feel like I'm still a student."

    The Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 15-6, and the Knicks fell to 11-10 with the loss to the Nets. 

    USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_15931617_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Damion Lee Tweeted During The Warriors-Suns Game

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Is Going Viral

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177733_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Suns

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thomson In Practice With The Golden State Warriors G-League Team

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262783_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everyone Is Talking About The Crossover Derrick Rose Had In The Knicks-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game

    1 hour ago