Watch Kevin Durant Talk With Fans During Nets-76ers Game
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening, and during the game Kevin Durant was caught on camera engaging with fans.
The clip of the interaction can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report (the video was originally shared by jkopelman30).
Durant played 32 minuets in the game, and had 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
He also had two blocks and one steal on the defensive end.
The Nets picked up their second straight win after also beating the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina earlier in the week.
Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played in this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.