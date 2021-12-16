Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Tweet To Skip Bayless Broke The Internet
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant's Tweet To Skip Bayless Broke The Internet

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet to FS1's Skip Bayless, and the tweet has gone absolutely viral.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet to FS1's Skip Bayless, and the tweet has gone absolutely viral.

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-129 in overtime on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.     

    FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a tweet about Durant, who had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the game.  

    The tweet from Bayless can be seen embedded below.  

    Durant quote tweeted the tweet from Bayless after the game, and said "I really don't like u." 

    The tweet can be seen embedded below.    

    Durant's tweet has gone absolutely viral, and has over 300,000 likes in less than a day. 

    Meanwhile, the Nets improved to 20-8 in their first 28 games with the win, and remain as the top team in the Eastern Conference.    

    James Harden has missed the last two games, but Durant has been one fire (he scored 51 points in the game prior) and the Nets have gone 2-0 in those games without the 2018 MVP. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17358486_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Tweet To Skip Bayless Broke The Internet

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
    News

    3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_8994129_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former New York Knicks Star

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Raptors

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15350518_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Wants Steph Curry To Send Him A Rolex

    12 hours ago