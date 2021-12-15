Kevin Durant's Tweet To Skip Bayless Broke The Internet

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-129 in overtime on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a tweet about Durant, who had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the game.

The tweet from Bayless can be seen embedded below.

Durant quote tweeted the tweet from Bayless after the game, and said "I really don't like u."

The tweet can be seen embedded below.

Durant's tweet has gone absolutely viral, and has over 300,000 likes in less than a day.

Meanwhile, the Nets improved to 20-8 in their first 28 games with the win, and remain as the top team in the Eastern Conference.

James Harden has missed the last two games, but Durant has been one fire (he scored 51 points in the game prior) and the Nets have gone 2-0 in those games without the 2018 MVP.

Related stories on NBA basketball