WATCH: Kevin Durant Misses Game-Winning Shot

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a thrilling game on Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.  

The Bucks won the game in overtime by a score of 120-119.  

Kevin Durant had a chance to win the game for the Nets at the end of the overtime period, but missed and the final play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

The Bucks improved to 48-28 on the season, while the Nets fell to 40-37. 

The two teams faced off the in the second-round of the playoffs last season, and the Bucks won the series in seven games.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

