WATCH: Kevin Durant Misses Game-Winning Shot
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a thrilling game on Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.
The Bucks won the game in overtime by a score of 120-119.
Kevin Durant had a chance to win the game for the Nets at the end of the overtime period, but missed and the final play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Bucks improved to 48-28 on the season, while the Nets fell to 40-37.
The two teams faced off the in the second-round of the playoffs last season, and the Bucks won the series in seven games.
